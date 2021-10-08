WANDILE SIHLOBO: Agricultural sector has proved a saving grace during the pandemic
While near-term growth prospects support the sector, unlocking the full growth potential over the long run will require policy interventions
08 October 2021 - 19:18
The agricultural sector's gross value-added expanded by 13.4% year-on-year (y/y) in 2020, supported by increased production across all major subsectors — livestock, field crops and horticulture.
I believe SA’s agricultural sector will grow by over 6% this year and will likely slow to a long-term average of about 3% in 2022. The continuous favourable weather conditions, strong export activity, and relatively higher commodity prices will remain critical catalysts for growth in this sector in the near term...
