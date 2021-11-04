National Ramaphosa urges leaders to put SA first — while his party haemorrhages The president says the era of coalitions is a ‘sign of maturing democracy’ as ANC takes full control of only two metros B L Premium

President Cyril Ramaphosa, smarting from leading the ANC to its worst electoral performance yet, described the outcome, which will necessitate coalitions in councils across the country, as a victory for democracy and he made a call for leaders to work together.

“If we are to make this a new and better era, we as leaders must put aside our differences and work together in a spirit of partnership, of co-operation, of collaboration and common purpose in the interests of the people of SA,” he said in comments that came after the final results of the local government elections were released...