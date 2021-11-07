Opinion / Columnists LUKANYO MNYANDA: What’s the point of voting when leaders don’t know the meaning of local? B L Premium

This isn’t one of those weeks someone with a regular column dreads. Sometimes one gets those, when there’s nothing particularly interesting to talk about.

There are many “big picture” events to talk about this week, from COP26 to the outlook for global interest rates and, locally, finance minister Enoch Godongwana’s delayed medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS). But my interest this week is distinctly local...