Politics Opposition parties sharpen knives for 2024 after ANC support drops under 50% ANC, DA, EFF, ActionSA and IFP talk strategy for new pacts, IFP rules out the ANC and GOOD set on constructive opposition B L Premium

Political parties across the board are reluctant to share details of coalition plans so soon after the 2021 local government elections. Talks between parties will ramp up this week as they haggle for power in 70 hung municipalities.

After the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) event concluding the elections on Thursday, political parties have 14 days to negotiate before councils are finalised...