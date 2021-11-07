Politics Can ANC halt its slide in the Western Cape? The party failed to win a single municipality outright in the province B L Premium

The collapse of the ANC vote base in the Western Cape shows no sign of abating. This has led to the inevitable question: can the party ever regain lost ground in the province after years of infighting which has contributed to its decline at the polls?

Last week’s local government election results showed that the ANC failed to win a single municipality outright in the province, and is now banking on coalitions to retain influence. It managed to win one municipality in 2016 as it again struggled to mount a convincing campaign amid the scandals which surrounded the party’s leaders including its then Western Cape chair Marius Fransman who faced sexual harassment accusations, and was subsequently booted from the organisation in 2016...