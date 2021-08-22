Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Bite the grant bullet

Aid to the adult unemployed would be too low to create dependency, but would boost survival

22 August 2021 - 18:56
Picture: MIKE HUTCHINGS/REUTERS
Picture: MIKE HUTCHINGS/REUTERS

Jonny Steinberg’s excellent article refers (“Welfare cannot just be for the frail as in the 1960s”, August 12). A welfare grant to the adult unemployed at a level we as a country could just manage (probably less than R500/month) would be too low to create dependency on the state — a critique often made. But it would aid survival and some level of dignity. It is a bullet we must bite.

Anthony Still
Waverley

