LETTER: Bite the grant bullet
Aid to the adult unemployed would be too low to create dependency, but would boost survival
22 August 2021 - 18:56
Jonny Steinberg’s excellent article refers (“Welfare cannot just be for the frail as in the 1960s”, August 12). A welfare grant to the adult unemployed at a level we as a country could just manage (probably less than R500/month) would be too low to create dependency on the state — a critique often made. But it would aid survival and some level of dignity. It is a bullet we must bite.
Anthony Still
Waverley
