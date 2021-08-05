National First R350 social relief grants to start flowing by month-end, says Lindiwe Zulu Payment will last until end-March 2022 and cost the state R26.7bn BL PREMIUM

Applications for the R350 social relief of distress grant will open on Friday, with the first payments to be made in the last week of August, social development minister Lindiwe Zulu announced on Wednesday.

The grant, which was first introduced in May 2020 and lasted until April 2021, will benefit an estimated 9.5-million people: the 6-million unemployed who signed up for the benefit last time as well as for 3.5-million caregivers, who will receive it for the first time...