Opinion VUMA NGCOBO: Lessons from abroad: finding solutions for SA We can draw insights from global counterparts on their social compacting processes and social welfare programmes

Over the past decade, and arguably since the dawn of democracy, SA has faced pressing challenges. Some of these have persisted over the years and continue to be a pressure point in the lives of many South Africans.

Some efforts have been made to address these issues, but they have had little to no effect due to various factors, ranging from declining economic growth to a dearth of investment and political uncertainty. With the gravity of the challenges we face as a country with the lockdowns and attempted insurgency, are there lessons we could learn from abroad in a bid to find solutions?..