National High alert in place as police douse ‘fake news’ threats of national shutdown Security cluster says law enforcement agencies are prepared amid social media claims of an August 23 national shutdown after they were caught napping in July

Security forces say they are on high alert and ready to maintain stability in the country amid threats of a national shutdown on Monday.

Law enforcement agencies said they had put measures in place through the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NatJOINTS) to ensure the safety and security of all South Africans...