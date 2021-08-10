Heavy traffic for grant applications slowing down systems

However, Sassa spokesperson Kgomoco Diseko said everything was well on their side and that challenges experienced by applicants could be because of the heavy traffic on all their application platforms.

“The system is a bit slow because of the high volume of people who are trying to access our platforms at the same time,” he told Business Day.

Diseko said applicants should be patient and continue trying to make their applications.

The grant, which was first introduced in May 2020 and lasted until April 2021, will benefit an estimated 9.5-million people: the 6-million unemployed who signed up for the benefit last time as well as 3.5-million caregivers, who will receive it for the first time.

Payment of the grant will last until the end of March 2022 and cost the state R26.7bn.

Since the application process went live on Friday, hopeful applicants have had to deal with system glitches. On Friday, Sassa said the first day of applications for the special Covid-19 grant got off to a slow start due to excessive traffic on its website.

“This is a clear indication of the huge need for food aid, among others, from distressed inhabitants of the country, and therefore the president couldn’t have reinstated this grant at a better time,” Sassa CEO Busisiwe Memela-Khambula said on Friday.

In a statement, Sassa said anyone still experiencing technical difficulties with WhatsApp or the website is reminded that they still have the whole of August to apply to receive their August payments.