Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Critical race theory detractors fear awakening

CRT simply seeks to highlight some of the glaring hypocrisies previously disenfranchised groups are now meant to brook

01 July 2021 - 17:47
Picture: REUTERS/EDUARDO MUNOZ
Picture: REUTERS/EDUARDO MUNOZ

It would appear that of late a certain segment of SA’s citizenry are becoming increasingly anxious at the prospect of the majority of South Africans examining critical race theory (CRT) and thus becoming increasingly conscious.

But why would that be? It is often said we are most afraid of that which we do not fully comprehend. Others have gone as far as equate CRT to neo-racism, to gain affirmation from those they are eager to defend and please.

As I understand CRT simply seeks to highlight some of the glaring hypocrisies previously disenfranchised groups are now meant to brook. In addition, it seeks to ensure that these groups, chief among them those of African descent, understand that they are indeed sufficient beings who do not need to emulate others to feel adequate — despite what the world tells them on daily.

Those who are intent on attacking and discrediting CRT do so only to ensure the majority of South Africans exist unconscious of their history as well as the society in which they reside — to erase or understate past injustices, thus easing the anxieties of a minority.

What these people fail to appreciate is that the only manner in which they might genuinely engage with their fellow citizens without anxiety is by ensuring the majority of South Africans become enlightened beings who are increasingly conscious of their history and heritage, allowing the latter to regard themselves as equals to those who once assumed superiority over them.

Tumelo Ralinala
Gauteng

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

LETTER: Critical race theory is neo-racism

Don’t be fooled by high-minded theories that seek to whitewash hatred
Opinion
2 days ago

LETTER: Negatively affirmative

Black educational snobs and spiteful Africanists are hell-bent on showing patriotic white South Africans two fingers through infantile retribution
Opinion
1 month ago

LETTER: Civil society behind Floyd judgment

Justice prevailed because so many came out against injustice
Opinion
2 months ago

LETTER: Flawed as it is, US is still the land of opportunity

Anyone from anywhere in the world can go and achieve unbridled success in the US
Opinion
2 months ago

LETTER: Malema’s race rants echo Verwoedian backwardness

Malema and his ilk keep ills of apartheid and colonial eras alive
Opinion
2 months ago

LETTER: Cancel skin colour?

Michael Morris fails to appreciate the real effects of racism
Opinion
3 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
PETER BRUCE: Delta is everywhere, any way you ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
JACQUES JONKER: Government doesn’t seem ready to ...
Opinion
3.
NICOLE FRITZ: Zuma’s contempt is not just for the ...
Opinion
4.
Ivermectin is a proven treatment for Covid-19, so ...
Opinion
5.
WARREN GOLDSTEIN: Our leaders prove immune to ...
Opinion

Related Articles

Antigun stance of likely New York mayor resonates with black voters

Opinion

UN human rights chief calls for ‘systemic racism’ to be dismantled

World

African animated superhero series hopes to share continent's voice with the ...

World / Africa

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.