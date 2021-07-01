LETTER: Critical race theory detractors fear awakening

It would appear that of late a certain segment of SA’s citizenry are becoming increasingly anxious at the prospect of the majority of South Africans examining critical race theory (CRT) and thus becoming increasingly conscious.

But why would that be? It is often said we are most afraid of that which we do not fully comprehend. Others have gone as far as equate CRT to neo-racism, to gain affirmation from those they are eager to defend and please.

As I understand CRT simply seeks to highlight some of the glaring hypocrisies previously disenfranchised groups are now meant to brook. In addition, it seeks to ensure that these groups, chief among them those of African descent, understand that they are indeed sufficient beings who do not need to emulate others to feel adequate — despite what the world tells them on daily.

Those who are intent on attacking and discrediting CRT do so only to ensure the majority of South Africans exist unconscious of their history as well as the society in which they reside — to erase or understate past injustices, thus easing the anxieties of a minority.

What these people fail to appreciate is that the only manner in which they might genuinely engage with their fellow citizens without anxiety is by ensuring the majority of South Africans become enlightened beings who are increasingly conscious of their history and heritage, allowing the latter to regard themselves as equals to those who once assumed superiority over them.

Tumelo Ralinala

Gauteng

