LETTER: Critical race theory is neo-racism

It is not possible for neo-racists to beguile us by hiding behind the high-sounding bombast of critical race theory (CRT). Having lived the reality of apartheid and heard all justifications for it, we are in a good position to see similar beliefs and theories for what they are.

CRT advocates revenge racism. It says to the former victim: “It is now your chance to give your historical race oppressor a taste of their own medicine.” It does not matter how much the learned think they can whitewash their hatred; despite baptising it as race theory doesn’t change anything.

Nobody needs this race theory, except those intending to mobilise the gullible for a race war. The CRT elite wants to rise to the top of society by unfair means and guile. Instead of working hard under the new conditions of equality to accumulate wealth, they want the shortcuts of expropriation, from which the populace will gain nothing.

CRT has no place in a humane society, and if people were not driven by selfish ambition and hatred they would see the theory for the disgrace it is. There can be no doubting the nobility of pursuing the ideal of harmonious relations and coexistence for a future that has something to give to all and denigrates no-one.

Absalon Mazibuko

