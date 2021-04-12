Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Malema’s race rants echo Verwoedian backwardness

Malema and his ilk keep ills of apartheid and colonial eras alive

12 April 2021 - 20:46
EFF leader JULIUS MALEMA. Picture: MICHELE SPATARI/GETTY IMAGES

Julius Malema and his perennial race rants reflect a disgraceful Verwoedian backwardness that should be rejected. This is not to say racism does not exist. It does, and has to be resisted wherever it occurs. However, the very ailment we sought to eradicate during its long existence throughout the apartheid and colonial eras is being kept alive by people of Juju's ilk.

The National Party of Malan and Verwoerd promoted a doctrine of race separation, which was designed to define people in terms of colour: black as inferior and white as superior. National socialism of the Hitler era believed in purity of race, and that those who did not fit the description deserved extermination. The madness of the Holocaust is a deadly reminder of the danger of Malema's thinking.

Recently, during advocate Dali Mpofu's disgraceful act of irrationality before the Zondo commission, Malema came to his comrade's defence, belittling a woman lawyer simply because she stood her ground in the face of the “shut-up”  bullying episode of Mpofu.

Mangaliso Mdhlela
Via e-mail

