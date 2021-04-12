LETTER: Flawed as it is, US is still the land of opportunity

It is the greatest tragedy of our time that we continue to be tormented by race, both in SA and abroad, particularly in the Anglo sphere. Nonetheless, I still believe leading Anglo sphere countries such as the US remain lands where anyone from anywhere in the world can go and achieve unbridled success, unburdened by the narrow and trivial domestic politics of the old country.

Even in what has been termed the Asian century, the US remains the indispensable nation, a subcontinent where people from all corners of the globe may reside and prosper by contributing to the idea that is America. The US remains an exceptional union — albeit an imperfect one.

Tumelo Ralinala,Via e-mail

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.