LETTER: Flawed as it is, US is still the land of opportunity

Anyone from anywhere in the world can go and achieve unbridled success in the US

12 April 2021 - 18:07
It is the greatest tragedy of our time that we continue to be tormented by race, both in SA and abroad, particularly in the Anglo sphere. Nonetheless, I still believe leading Anglo sphere countries such as the US remain lands where anyone from anywhere in the world can go and achieve unbridled success, unburdened by the narrow and trivial domestic politics of the old country.

Even in what has been termed the Asian century, the US remains the indispensable nation, a subcontinent where people from all corners of the globe may reside and prosper by contributing to the idea that is America. The US remains an exceptional union — albeit an imperfect one.

Tumelo Ralinala,Via e-mail

