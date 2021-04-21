LETTER: Civil society behind Floyd judgment

Justice prevailed in the George Floyd case, which has been followed by audiences globally. May this be a turning point in the struggle of black people, in the US and elsewhere, against systemic racism and disregard for their dignity.

It will take time to restore the trust that has broken down over generations, and for wounds to heal. It will be a process, and will require systemic restitution.

The outcome of this case cannot be seen in isolation. Justice does not function in a vacuum, especially where a jury consisting of normal citizens is involved. It is also the culmination of protests of civil society across all divides over months, which brought about a new awareness. Black and white marched shoulder to shoulder in the US and elsewhere in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

The importance of civil society taking a stand against injustice cannot be underestimated. In SA, we also see civil society taking a stand across the divides, against corruption and efforts to undermine the supremacy of our constitution.

Derek Chauvin is the product of the society in which he functioned. American society will have to undertake long and deep introspection.

Dawie Jacobs

Sterrewag

