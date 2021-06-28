World

UN human rights chief calls for ‘systemic racism’ to be dismantled

Police use of racial profiling and excessive force is entrenched in much of North America, Europe and Latin America, the UN's Michelle Bachelet says in a report

28 June 2021 - 12:59 Stephanie Nebehay
Michelle Bachelet. Picture: GCIS
Michelle Bachelet. Picture: GCIS

Geneva — Racism against people of African descent remains systemic in many parts of the world, the UN human rights chief said on Monday, calling for states to dismantle discrimination and prosecute law enforcement officials for unlawful killings.

Michelle Bachelet, in a global report sparked by the murder of George Floyd by a police officer in Minneapolis in May 2020, said that police use of racial profiling and excessive force is entrenched in much of North America, Europe and Latin America.

Structural racism creates barriers to minorities' access to jobs, healthcare, housing, education and justice, she said.

“I am calling on all states to stop denying, and start dismantling, racism; to end impunity and build trust; to listen to the voices of people of African descent; and to confront past legacies and deliver redress,” she said in the report to the Human Rights Council.

Bachelet welcomed a “promising initiative” by President Joe Biden in signing an executive order in January to address racial inequity across the US .

Her report cited 190 deaths of Africans and people of African descent worldwide at the hands of law enforcement officials who are “rarely held accountable”.

It selected seven “emblematic cases”, including that of Floyd. A judge sentenced former police officer Derek Chauvin on Friday to 22-1/2 years for his murder, video of which galvanised the national Black Lives Matter protest movement.

Other victims include an Afro-Brazilian boy, 14, shot dead in an anti-drug police operation in Sao Paulo in May 2020 and a Frenchman of Malian origin, 24, who died in police custody in July 2016.

“Racism and racial discrimination against Africans and people of African descent are often rooted in policies and practices grounded in the debasement of the status of individuals in society,” the report said.

The scourge is most prevalent in countries with a legacy of slavery, the transatlantic trade in enslaved Africans, or colonialism resulting in large communities of people of African descent, it added.

“Systemic racism needs a systemic response,” Bachelet said. “There is today a momentous opportunity to achieve a turning point for racial equality and justice.”

Reuters

UN says EU partly to blame for migrant deaths in Mediterranean

A report says distress calls are unanswered and there is obstruction of humanitarian rescue efforts
World
1 month ago

JOEL MODIRI: Critical race theory is being attacked as need to take racism seriously can no longer be ignored

Attacks on critical race theory intellectuals and ideas are marked by aggression, bad faith, racist anxiety and ignorance — a toxic mix not easily ...
Opinion
3 days ago

Equality bill proposals will be impossible to implement, say employers

Neasa says the issue of inequality in society could not be addressed via the proposed amendments but only through upskilling and proper education
National
5 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Trump launches score-settling political return ...
World / Americas
2.
Zimbabwe tightens lockdown in resort and farming ...
World / Africa
3.
France and Britain face off over fishing rights ...
World / Europe
4.
UK defends Matt Hancock after report of affair
World / Europe
5.
Take vaccines or close shop, Mnangagwa tells ...
World / Africa

Related Articles

FRANS CRONJE: Tiny proportion of South Africans see racism as particularly ...

Opinion

CHRIS THURMAN: Life in a world of ‘Coloured People’

Opinion / Columnists

MICHAEL MORRIS: Racism is more of a problem for politicians than citizens

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.