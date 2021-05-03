Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Negatively affirmative

03 May 2021 - 10:00

Many call me bitter whenever I say that black educational snobs and spiteful Africanists are hell-bent on showing patriotic white South Africans two fingers through infantile retribution.

A prime example is the government’s decision to bring in Cubans to perform jobs in the health and engineering sectors that are denied to whites under the increasingly schizophrenic affirmative action policy and/or former president Thabo Mbeki’s African renaissance vanity project.

Luyanda Marlon Kama
Kwadwesi

