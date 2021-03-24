LETTER: Cancel skin colour?

What a breathtaking headline to Micheal Morris’ oped piece in the March 14 edition (“Race as the magic potion for superstitious progressives”).

Talk about cancel culture. In just a few words, he managed to cancel centuries of oppression, suffering and hardship and be offensive all at the same time.

In arguing from the specific, in this case Meghan Markle’s skin colour, to the general, that all skin colour should be ignored in spite of all the evidence to prove that “skin colour” has not been used as an excuse for so much indignity and oppression, the article displays no understanding of the impact of this merely physical condition.

This is supported by the condescension and liberal use of inverted commas, instead of logic. The reference to the Quality of Life index data offers no tool for more meaningful analysis to support the claim that skin colour is irrelevant. A chat with the residents of Mitchells Plain and other areas would provide a different picture. Perhaps a trip to Stellenbosch University to get a copy of the report on slavery in the Western Cape would also be quite beneficial.

True redress requires readjustment, recognition of pain and the determination to try and undo the damage done in the past. Ignoring these facts does not help to build the future.

Anne Taylor

Edenvale