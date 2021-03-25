LETTER: What is the vaccine rollout plan?

As SA marks one full year since the Covid-19 pandemic hit us and the subsequent pronouncement by President Cyril Ramaphosa that the country will be locked down, introspection and taking stock of how we have fared in the fight against the pandemic is important.

The government’s decision to lock down the country was well received by the business community, religious sector, labour federations and the wider public, acknowledging that it is meant to save lives and contain the spread of the coronavirus.

The wheels started to come off when those in government, particularly ministers, got caught in unnecessary controversies about supermarkets’ right to sell roast chicken and other hot cooked food and also sales prohibitions on cigarettes and wine exports.

It is in this context that the veil of secrecy surrounding the comprehensive rollout plan of the vaccine by government doesn’t inspire confidence. Our inoculation programme is running far behind schedule compared with those of countries such as Rwanda and Uganda.

We deserve to know how the process will unfold. The government has an obligation to remove all the secrecy and inform the public about the rollout strategy plan.

Ramaphosa and health minister Zweli Mkhize should take the country into their confidence and pronounce a clear and coherent message with all the necessary time frames for the rollout strategy plan for the vaccines.

Mafika Siphiwe Mgcina

ANC Sedibeng regional task team co-ordinator, in his personal capacity

