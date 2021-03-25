Opinion / Letters

LETTER: What is the vaccine rollout plan?

Ramaphosa and Mkhize must take the country into their confidence

25 March 2021 - 19:08
Picture: 123RF/DAVID IZQUIERDO ROGER
As SA marks one full year since the Covid-19 pandemic hit us and the subsequent pronouncement by President Cyril Ramaphosa that the country will be locked down, introspection and taking stock of how we have fared in the fight against the pandemic is important.

The government’s decision to lock down the country was well received by the business community, religious sector, labour federations and the wider public, acknowledging that it is meant to save lives and contain the spread of the coronavirus.

The wheels started to come off when those in government, particularly ministers, got caught in unnecessary controversies about supermarkets’ right to sell roast chicken and other hot cooked food and also sales prohibitions on cigarettes and wine exports.

It is in this context that the veil of secrecy surrounding the comprehensive rollout plan of the vaccine by government doesn’t inspire confidence. Our inoculation programme is running far behind schedule compared with those of countries such as Rwanda and Uganda.

We deserve to know how the process will unfold. The government has an obligation to remove all the secrecy and inform the public about the rollout strategy plan.

Ramaphosa and health minister Zweli Mkhize should take the country into their confidence and pronounce a clear and coherent message with all the necessary time frames for the rollout strategy plan for the vaccines.

Mafika Siphiwe Mgcina
ANC Sedibeng regional task team co-ordinator, in his personal capacity

Solidarity Fund considers injecting more funds into Covid-19 vaccine effort

Plans to vaccinate 40-million people by the end of the year have been delayed by the shortage of vaccines and may now take until February 2022
National
7 hours ago

KHAYA SITHOLE: ‘Greed is good’ philosophy fuels vaccine nationalism

The susceptibility of the pandemic to the pitfalls of capitalism is worsening the plight of the poor
Opinion
1 day ago

EDITORIAL: SA’s bungles cost it badly on vaccines

Ramaphosa has no more space for excuses: he needs to demonstrate that his government’s single most pressing task can actually be achieved
Opinion
16 hours ago

Zweli Mkhize urges ACT coalition to join drive for waiver of Covid-19 vaccine patents

SA and India lead a group of developing countries seeking to increase the number of manufacturers
National
2 days ago

AstraZeneca vaccines sale concluded, says health ministry

The sale became necessary once SA decided to pivot to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine study
National
3 days ago

