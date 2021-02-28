National

WATCH: Ramaphosa updates the nation on response to coronavirus pandemic

28 February 2021 - 19:30
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS

President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation on the government's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

His address comes as the country continues the rollout of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine against Covid-19, and follows meetings of the national coronavirus command council, the president’s co-ordinating council and the cabinet, the presidency said in a statement on Sunday.

State targets a million jabs by end-March

Pfizer commits to 600,000 doses, says Zweli Mkhize, bringing the total to 1.1-million, and health-care workers remain first in line
3 days ago

Government pins hopes on vaccines as it allocates R9bn to immunisation drive

SA will benefit from resumption of international goods trade and a resurgence in tourism, Treasury says
4 days ago

Government poised to finalise key Covid-19 vaccine deals, says health minister

Zweli Mkhize also says his department and the Treasury have finalised a proposed compensation approach for people who suffer J&J and Pfizer vaccines ...
5 days ago

US drug regulator clears way for emergency use of ‘safe and effective’ J&J vaccine

Shot achieved a rate of 64% at stopping moderate to severe cases of Covid-19 in SA after 28 days
4 days ago

Pressure mounts to improve Covid-19 vaccine appointment system

Streamlining system for Covid-19 jabs aims to end long waiting times and stop queue-jumping by health workers
6 days ago

