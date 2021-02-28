WATCH: Ramaphosa updates the nation on response to coronavirus pandemic
28 February 2021 - 19:30
President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation on the government's response to the coronavirus pandemic.
His address comes as the country continues the rollout of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine against Covid-19, and follows meetings of the national coronavirus command council, the president’s co-ordinating council and the cabinet, the presidency said in a statement on Sunday.
