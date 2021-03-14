LUKANYO MNYANDA: SA’s ‘behind the curve’ politicians always the last to know
Health minister acknowledges vaccine shortfall and deputy president admits Eskom is overstaffed
14 March 2021 - 19:03
Behind the curve is a term that can be used in many different contexts. It gets used much by those who analyse central banks and their moves on interest rates.
Would they be too slow in raising rates, acting when faster inflation had entrenched itself, resulting in more severe interest rate increases than there would have been otherwise, to the detriment of the real economy and markets such as equities and housing?..
