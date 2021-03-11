National VACCINATIONS Zweli Mkhize warns SA could miss its 40-million vaccination target SA has secured 43-million doses of Covid-19 vaccines but has no control over potential manufacturing delays BL PREMIUM

The government might miss its target of vaccinating 40-million people by the end of the year because there may not be enough shots available, health minister Zweli Mkhize warned on Wednesday.

Addressing parliament, the minister said SA had secured 43-million doses of Covid-19 vaccines from Johnson & Johnson (J&J), Pfizer and the international vaccine financing facility Covax, but had no control over potential manufacturing delays...