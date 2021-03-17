National / Health Sinovac offers 5-million coronavirus vaccines to SA The CoronaVac shot has not yet been approved in SA, but if it is, delivery could come within weeks BL PREMIUM

Chinese coronavirus vaccine manufacturer Sinovac Biotech has offered to supply the government with 5-million doses of its CoronaVac shot, which could be provided within a matter of weeks, according to its local partner Numolux.

The company’s promise of swift delivery comes as the government faces delays in obtaining the vaccines committed by Johnson & Johnson (J&J) and Pfizer, most of which are only expected in the second half of the year...