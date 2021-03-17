Sinovac offers 5-million coronavirus vaccines to SA
The CoronaVac shot has not yet been approved in SA, but if it is, delivery could come within weeks
17 March 2021 - 15:54
Chinese coronavirus vaccine manufacturer Sinovac Biotech has offered to supply the government with 5-million doses of its CoronaVac shot, which could be provided within a matter of weeks, according to its local partner Numolux.
The company’s promise of swift delivery comes as the government faces delays in obtaining the vaccines committed by Johnson & Johnson (J&J) and Pfizer, most of which are only expected in the second half of the year...
