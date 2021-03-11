National Vanished decade of growth in Gauteng Gauteng GDP plunges more than R80bn in 2020, finance MEC says BL PREMIUM

Lockdown to combat the spread of Covid-19 has devastated Gauteng’s economy, eradicating nearly a decade of growth in a province that accounts for 34% of GDP in SA.

The province’s GDP shrank by about R80.9bn in 2020 to R1-trillion, finance MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko said as she tabled a R142.6bn budget in the provincial legislature...