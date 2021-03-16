National Western Cape announces R2bn war chest to fight Covid-19 The province has matched a R1.08bn contribution from national government BL PREMIUM

The Western Cape has set aside more than R2bn for the procurement and rollout of Covid-19 vaccines, among other measures to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Vaccines are widely regarded as the best hope to end the devastating health and economic effects caused by the pandemic, which has claimed more than 50,000 lives in SA...