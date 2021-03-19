LETTER: CCMA needs to cut costs, but flying business class still fine

The CCMA has notoriously suspended all its part-time commissioners since November 2020. This has affected service delivery heavily.

One would hope that the CCMA is carefully looking for ways to curtail its expenses so as to enable it to bring back as many commissioners as possible to provide this invaluable service to the workers of SA.

However, this does not appear to be the case. In February, the CCMA appointed a senior administrative staff member known as the "head office senior manager" to be placed in the office of the director. This senior manager reports directly to the director at a very handsome salary.

In addition, an internal communication was recently issued with updated travel and accommodation details. The air travel section allows business class tickets to be purchased for the director, governing body members and members of the governing body committees, including the audit and risk committee.

Over and above this, any person travelling with the director or a governing body member may also purchase a business-class ticket. One would have thought the CCMA would not behave like some of our government ministers in circumstances where service delivery is being severely hampered because of lack of funds.

Michael Bagraim, MP

DA labour spokesperson

