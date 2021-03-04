LETTER: Investors are waiting for SA to get its house in order

Reading Trevor Kamoto’s letter I was once again struck with dismay at our situation in SA (“Expropriation Bill offers blacks relief from exclusion”, March 1).

That 27 years after the democratic revolution that there is still this hope for a silver bullet (in this case, the Expropriation Bill) to restore dignity is a huge indictment of our socio-political society. Off course I am not surprised, just dismayed.

The most important result of the democratic revolution of 1994 was for dignity to be restored to the majority. Instead, our national self-esteem seems to be at the lowest ebb ever. The whole populace has lost faith and, indeed, the very governing party itself is tied up in a cycle of low self-esteem and a back-to-the wall fear of its own incompetence.

In a modern economy (of which we are the most shining example in Africa) the ownership of property provides for credit worthiness and access to capital. This should be accessible to all in SA.

There has been ample chance for the government to redistribute land within the framework of the constitution and, in addition, much land is held by the state and in tribal trust. Yet none of these structures allows the millions of people living with these spaces access to the modern economy.

Instead, people are now led to believe that expropriation will solve the problem. It is only going to make things worse. The Expropriation Bill sends a very clear message to the world’s investors that populist political posturing from insecure politicians will always be a threat to any investment in SA.

People should instead consider that SA is only 0.5% of the world’s economy. This should put things in perspective. On one hand we are very small and the prosperity of all who live here depends on how much value we can offer to the world at large. On the other, we are the most enticing country in Africa. We present an opportunity to the rest of the world (the other 99.5% of the world’s economy) of a developed platform to invest in Africa.

If we show the world we are a responsible country; we can stand on our own two feet; we hold the law and individual rights above all else; and we do this by holding our politicians and criminals to account (including jailing the guilty) they will see the door is open to invest here. The world is actually holding back and waiting for SA to get its house in order.

It seems we are always at the threshold of either chaos or greatness in SA. The country could be set on a growth path within a short period in which 5% growth would be considered modest. This growth path would be set in motion with a clear political message that SA is a serious, responsible, global player.

The Expropriation Bill contradicts this, the inability to bring the state-capture criminals to justice contradicts this, the lack of a clear, coherent voice from the ANC contradicts this. Yet it’s not difficult. We’ve done it before. We can do it now.

Benjamin Cockram

Via e-mail

