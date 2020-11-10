Occupants of state-owned farms will be priority for land reform, Thoko Didiza assures
Land will go to the people who work it, and not ‘cellphone farmers’ who only visit at weekends to admire their acquisition
10 November 2020 - 17:31
Agriculture, land reform and rural development minister Thoko Didiza has assured occupants of state-owned farms earmarked for land reform that it is not the government’s intention to evict them, but to assist them by giving them occupation rights.
In October, Didiza announced that 700,000ha of state-owned land would be made available to black farmers on a 30-year leasehold and invited applications for the advertised farms. However, about a third of the area was already occupied by people who had lived there for many years without legal rights.
