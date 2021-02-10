Expropriation without compensation bill to be finalised before the end of March
Ad hoc committee agrees to meet at least twice a week to wrap up the proposed amendments to the constitution
10 February 2021 - 18:41
Parliament’s ad hoc committee tasked with finalising the expropriation of land without compensation issue is on track to table a bill on the proposed amendments to the constitution by March.
The land expropriation issue has polarised the country and spooked investors who fear that the programme, which is meant to address SA’s skewed land ownership dating back to the colonial and apartheid era, is a risk to security of tenure...
