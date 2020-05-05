Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Buffett’s exit from airlines a red flag for the government

Why is Pravin Gordhan propping up SAA when Warren Buffett is getting out of the collapsing sector?

05 May 2020 - 17:28
Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett. Picture: JOHANNES EISELE / AFP

Warren Buffett has sold Berkshire Hathaway’s airline holdings at a significant loss, saying that after Covid-19 the industry will never be the same again. Yet in SA the department of public enterprises owns two airlines.

SA Express is in liquidation and SAA is suspended in some form of liquidation limbo. But the department is determined to establish a “new” and “viable” SAA out of the ashes of the old one. Quite apart from the fact that the SA taxpayer will no doubt have to pay for this Phoenix, on current form what makes the department think it can succeed?

As Buffett himself said: “It’s when the tide goes out that you see who’s been swimming naked.” Since even he went skinny-dipping on this occasion, the mind boggles at what public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan and his experts must have been up to.

James Cunningham
Camps Bay

CLAIRE BISSEKER: Our economy has run out of road, yet we are still hobbling down SAA’s runway

Covid-19 has ignited a fiscal crisis that can only be solved with drastic interventions and structural reform
Opinion
1 day ago

Government open to bringing in strategic partners at SAA

Government criticises the role the airline’s business rescue practitioners have played since they were appointed in December
National
3 days ago

CARTOON: Pravin’s SAA home brew

Wednesday, April 29 2020
Opinion
6 days ago

EDITORIAL: What’s Gordhan up to?

Even well-run airlines are on their knees, so what future does a badly mismanaged national carrier have?
Opinion
1 week ago

