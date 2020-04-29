CARTOON: Pravin’s SAA home brew

Asian markets are firmer on Wednesday morning, with sentiment lifted by the expectation of central bank largesse
Minister misses the point about reopening the economy, which is to help businesses survive and save jobs
Costing projects annual bill will run to R440m for a medical brigade of 187 Cuban personnel
DA leader John Steenhuisen says it was 'right speech at the right time' and welcomes phased lifting of the lockdown
State-owned banks could face a drop in profits in 2020 as Beijing calls on them to bail out millions of struggling businesses
It is possible to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic without resorting to binaries
Online sales are in line with objectives to keep people at home, says Takealot CEO Kim Reid
Ibukun Adebayo, co-head of the Emerging Markets Group at the London Stock Exchange Group, discusses African capital markets
Prime Minister Edouard Philippe’s comments end plans to start 2020-2021 soccer season in August
A new generation of collectors has embraced a boom in online auctions during a time of global lockdown
