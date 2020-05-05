Opinion / Columnists KATE THOMPSON FERREIRA: SA risks losing out on public data bonanza The government should clarify its policies and tap this precious resource BL PREMIUM

You know that “data is the new oil” thing? It’s not the freshest of ideas any more, despite how pleasing it is to our pattern-seeking human brains. The consensus is that the origin of this aphorism lies with mathematician and data scientist Clive Humby, in 2006. It’s found its way into a thousand pieces since then, probably most famously a 2017 report in The Economist that stated: “The world's most valuable resource is no longer oil, but data.”

Humby’s analogy is not a one-dimensional statement about the value inherent in the raw extractable resource, but that — like oil — unlocking greater value actually comes from refining and processing these resources.