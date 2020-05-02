Government open to bringing in strategic partners at SAA

Government’s plan for a new SA Airways (SAA) to emerge from the ashes could entail bringing on strategic equity partners to help the ailing airline.

In a statement on Friday responding to questions from Business Times, Kgathatso Tlhakudi, acting director-general in the public enterprises department, said: “We are open to the participation of strategic equity partners with regard to some of our SOEs [state-owned enterprises], including our airlines.

“Our approach would have also taken into cognisance the negative impact the coronavirus pandemic has had on aviation in South Africa and globally, and the country’s needs and strategic interests.”

The statement, which was highly critical of the role the airline’s business rescue practitioners had played since they were appointed in December, said the department had hoped the business rescue plan, which was due three months after the start of the business rescue process, “would be a way forward for the airline”.