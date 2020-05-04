CLAIRE BISSEKER: Our economy has run out of road, yet we are still hobbling down SAA’s runway
Covid-19 has ignited a fiscal crisis that can only be solved with drastic interventions and structural reform
04 May 2020 - 13:43
The economic implications of the coronavirus pandemic are becoming clear — the SA economy is being shattered, possibly permanently, and the damage to the fiscus is going to be so severe and long-lasting it’s doubtful the country will be able to recover without external help.
There is no consensus yet on whether this means SA will ultimately end up in an IMF structural adjustment programme, though it’s looking increasingly likely.
