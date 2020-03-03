Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Shine a spotlight on union leaders

For the sake of the greater good, subject all union leaders and their families to lifestyle audits

03 March 2020 - 15:44
Cosatu. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

Maybe I’m being simplistic, but surely a way around the unions’ reluctance to consider the greater good is to subject all union leaders and their families to lifestyle audits? This should be extended to all others in the public service in any position of authority.

I reckon you would see mass resignations from both sectors. Job done, with huge savings. Then go after all those who resigned and acquire all their assets for the greater good.

Dougal Abbey
Via e-mail

