Mpondo one-man show is upbeat about getting Prasa back on track
With a transport professional in charge as CEO as well as the board, the chances of success have improved
26 January 2020 - 16:46
As its administrator, Bongisizwe Mpondo is both the CEO and the board of the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa).
It’s a different model for a turnaround of a state-owned company for which boards and interim boards have been appointed and charged with the turnaround. Directors, who are part-time with an oversight role, bound by rules and governance protocols and who frequently lack professional knowledge of the area, have struggled to make quick progress.
