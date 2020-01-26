National Mpondo one-man show is upbeat about getting Prasa back on track With a transport professional in charge as CEO as well as the board, the chances of success have improved BL PREMIUM

As its administrator, Bongisizwe Mpondo is both the CEO and the board of the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa).

It’s a different model for a turnaround of a state-owned company for which boards and interim boards have been appointed and charged with the turnaround. Directors, who are part-time with an oversight role, bound by rules and governance protocols and who frequently lack professional knowledge of the area, have struggled to make quick progress.