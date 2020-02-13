Features a marked man Bogeyman: Why is everyone so scared of Gordhan? The EFF has banded together with the ‘radical economic transformation’ faction of the ANC and various other interests in an onslaught on public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan. But the real target, it seems, is Cyril Ramaphosa BL PREMIUM

Picture, if you will, public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan as a Bond villain, stroking an obscenely large cat as he plots the privatisation of state-owned companies and plays puppet master to President Cyril Ramaphosa. Gone is the struggle stalwart and activist for freedom and democracy. Here, instead, is the poster child of white monopoly capital; the destroyer of African careers. He has billions in Canadian bank accounts, and a posh pad in the upmarket Pretoria suburb of Waterkloof.

Gordhan’s bloodline is limitless — he’s related to all Indians in SA, particularly those in the judiciary. He’s the handler of prosecutions boss Shamila Batohi, and the mastermind behind SA’s media. He once ran an evil rogue unit that spied on every politician from here to Cairo …