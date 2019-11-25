LETTER: Strikers lose out

Not only can SAA not afford the wage increase that has been granted, it appears it cannot even afford to pay salaries at the end of this month, ("Insolvent SAA cannot afford the 5.9% pay deal it signed", November 25).

The last round of labour law amendments has taken a careful look at strikes and their management. The introduction of a secret ballot and greater ministerial authority over non-functional strikes has taken the issue one step further.

We do, however, need to have a careful rethink with regard to the further management of non-functional strikes. Though we cannot in any way hinder the right to strike as contained in our constitution, we do need to protect impoverished workers who go on strike for little reward and receive no salary while on strike.

Many of these workers take dozens of years to catch up on the pay they have lost while on strike. Most unions don’t have strike funds, so a high percentage of striking workers go to “loan sharks” for money to keep the wolf from the door, and get themselves more and more into debt.

The cost to workers is enormous, with absolutely no return, as we’ve seen in the SAA deal. The reckless union can trumpet victory from every platform, but it is their members who suffer.

Michael Bagraim, MP

DA labour spokesperson

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to busday@bdfm.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.