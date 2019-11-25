Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Strikers lose out

Trade unions can trumpet victory all they like, but it is their members who suffer from loss of pay

25 November 2019 - 16:36
National Union of Metalworkers of SA members on strike. Picture: EUGENE COETZEE/THE HERALD
National Union of Metalworkers of SA members on strike. Picture: EUGENE COETZEE/THE HERALD

Not only can SAA not afford the wage increase that has been granted, it appears it cannot even afford to pay salaries at the end of this month, ("Insolvent SAA cannot afford the 5.9% pay deal it signed", November 25).

The last round of labour law amendments has taken a careful look at strikes and their management. The introduction of a secret ballot and greater ministerial authority over non-functional strikes has taken the issue one step further.

We do, however, need to have a careful rethink with regard to the further management of non-functional strikes. Though we cannot in any way hinder the right to strike as contained in our constitution, we do need to protect impoverished workers who go on strike for little reward and receive no salary while on strike.

Many of these workers take dozens of years to catch up on the pay they have lost while on strike. Most unions don’t have strike funds, so a high percentage of striking workers go to “loan sharks” for money to keep the wolf from the door, and get themselves more and more into debt.

The cost to workers is enormous, with absolutely no return, as we’ve seen in the SAA deal. The reckless union can trumpet victory from every platform, but it is their members who suffer.

Michael Bagraim, MP
DA labour spokesperson

Insolvent SAA cannot afford the 5.9% wage increase it has signed

Workers will receive the pay hike ‘if there’s money in February’ but that seems unlikely
National
1 day ago

CAROL PATON: Labour will be much tougher to handle at Eskom than at SAA

De Ruyter will start as new CEO covered in mud and with a thoroughly neglected relationship between bosses and staff
Opinion
5 hours ago

NEVA MAKGETLA: Government more focused on reassuring lenders than helping workers

The main problem facing the public service is not labour costs, but the lack of clarity about mandate
Opinion
5 hours ago

SAA: Much more than salaries at stake

A bigger sticking point is whether SAA buckles to union demands and freezes plans to cut 944 posts
National
4 days ago

