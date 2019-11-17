Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Unions find their voice

While Dudu Myeni was running the bankrupt SAA there was no word or protest against her actions

17 November 2019
SAA is bankrupt. This has been the case for almost a decade. Various CEOs have come and gone, but with government interference it was always heading for a crash.

I find it incredible that the unions now say SAA is where it is through mismanagement. When Dudu Myeni was running the bankrupt airline there was never a word or protest against what she did. They endorsed her and an airline that was running on fumes.

The unions are a joke — their lack of leadership and responsibility is a calamity of note. They need to emulate the German workers’ unions, which have representation at board level and are involved in the daily running of the businesses.

Eckehardt Ficinus
Dunkeld

