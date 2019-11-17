LETTER: Unions find their voice

SAA is bankrupt. This has been the case for almost a decade. Various CEOs have come and gone, but with government interference it was always heading for a crash.

I find it incredible that the unions now say SAA is where it is through mismanagement. When Dudu Myeni was running the bankrupt airline there was never a word or protest against what she did. They endorsed her and an airline that was running on fumes.

The unions are a joke — their lack of leadership and responsibility is a calamity of note. They need to emulate the German workers’ unions, which have representation at board level and are involved in the daily running of the businesses.

Eckehardt Ficinus

Dunkeld

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to busday@bdfm.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.