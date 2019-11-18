LETTER: Unions’ wage demand irrational and absurd

Given the financial circumstances of SAA and the fact that SA taxpayers in effect subsidise the airline, the present stance of the recognised unions is irrational and absurd.

Since SAA is technically insolvent the unions should not be seeking to increase its debt by making impossible and unrealistic demands, it should be engaging with management to provide support for an action plan to save SAA as a viable company.

A responsible approach would include a standstill agreement whereby salary and wage increases are suspended for a year so that SAA can cut its overhead costs. This should also apply to management. If such an agreement was concluded for the next wage year some of the planned retrenchments might be avoided. This is what motor vehicle employers agreed with the unions some years in the US when the industry was in trouble.

A medium to long-term view should be adopted by SAA and the unions, but the latter seem to assume there must always be wage increases, even where the employer is seriously financially challenged. Arguably, SAA has been irresponsible in offering a wage increase of 5.9% when it does not have the money.

Numsa’s decision to embark on a strike in these circumstances will probably become an open invitation for SAA to apply for business rescue. Although such a measure would damage its reputation in the short term, it may become the best option if SAA’s losses increase and the unions fail to respond realistically.

It is an extraordinary feature of industrial relations in SA that wage demands are made without reference to the financial circumstances of the employer. If SAA is placed in business rescue or the strike leads to further retrenchments, the unions must assume full responsibility. Although senior management may have been incompetent in the past that does not resolve SAA’s current financial vulnerability.

Aviation is generally a high cost, low profit industry that is subject to the fluctuations of the market. I question whether Numsa, a metals industry union, has any real understanding of the industry. Does it have economic research officers who have examined the issue and issued a report? For example, the demand for a three-year no retrenchment agreement exhibits an absence of financial literacy or operational understanding.

There is no connection to reality. It is time to get realistic. Another employer should not be destroyed in SA.

Rod Harper

Cowan-Harper-Madikizela Attorneys