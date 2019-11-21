Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Strike will be death knell for SAA

Unions incapable of comprehending the national carrier has no money

21 November 2019 - 17:17
Pravin Gordhan. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Pravin Gordhan. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan has told striking SAA unions that there “is no money” to meet their demand for a pay increase.

But the unions are intellectually incapable of comprehending this, nor the reasons for his refusal.

Too many former executives, as well as acting CEO Zuks Ramasia, have obfuscated the truth about the airline’s financial health. She said recently the airline was on the road to recovery after resuming flights to six African cities. This is far removed from reality.

The acting CEO’s grasp of economics seems tenuous. SAA is bankrupt, and trading in insolvent circumstances. Moreover, it has received such bad publicity that it is doubtful whether it will be able to fill seats in future.

Gordhan’s refusal to capitulate to union demands means the strike will continue. There is little doubt that this will be the death knell for SAA. It will also be the beginning of the end for the unions, which will pay the price for serving the interests of their leaders rather than members.

Nathan Cheiman

Northcliff 

Solidarity asks court to put SAA in business rescue

‘The crisis in SAA not only threatens the jobs of SAA employees, it threatens all workers and taxpayers,’ the union's Dirk Herman says
National
3 hours ago

SAA wants labour court to step in over crippling strike

Acting CEO Zuks Ramasia says demands relating to the current restructuring of SAA were not part of the initial dispute
National
2 days ago

SAA says employees are defying the strike

The national airline says it is helping employees who want to work in defiance of the strike
National
12 hours ago

EDITORIAL: Union madness sends SAA into nosedive

Saving the airline will require all parties to sit down, put aside the posturing, and focus on the sustainability of the business
Opinion
13 hours ago

Most read

1.
PETER BRUCE: Andre de Ruyter a shoo-in for ANC ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
‘Wild child’ rand is not likely to tame its ...
Opinion
3.
LUMKILE MONDI: After lip service, a boer from ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
NHI leads to limited funding and denial of care, ...
Opinion
5.
ROB ROSE: SA is at the tipping point, the ...
Opinion / Editor's Note

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.