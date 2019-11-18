Opinion / Letters

LETTER: First capture, now ransom

18 November 2019 - 16:19
President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses delegates at the Brics Summit in Brasilia, Brazil, on November 14, 2019. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/MIKHAIL SVETLOV
Twenty months into the new leadership of Cyril Ramaphosa, after he ousted the conquistadors of state capture and an expectant nation sighing a breath of relief, the strike at SAA shows a new side of capture — ransom.

The situation not only at the airline but also at Eskom and other parastatals, has reached a point where the state will have no option but to disband some of them.

The biggest error the Ramaphosa administration made was to retain remnants of the Zuma club. On orders from that coterie bailouts were demanded to keep the airline and power utility afloat, only to discover that the remedial doses were not enough.

A superb airline, once given top billing as a world-class operator, SAA now faces premature grounding if the strike continues. A bloated staff compared to other airlines, again an offshoot of state profligacy, bad top management and a Zuma acolyte Dudu Myeni at the helm, was enough to cause its premature crash.

A one-time Nationalist legacy, restricted to a few destinations because of its race policy, has fallen on its own sword, just one more sorry saga to add to the litany of errors committed by the governing party.

AR Modak, Robertsham

