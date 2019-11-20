Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Let Numsa run SAA

Give the union the opportunity to prove its extreme socialist policies are viable for a major modern corporation

20 November 2019 - 14:26
Picture: ALON SKUY
The negotiations between the government and the National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) over the SAA strike, in which the union has demanded the resignation of the SAA board, presents an unrivalled opportunity.

I suggest the government agree to this request on the condition that Numsa fill the new board with its own members.

Instead of the eternal carping and obstructionist behaviour of the union, its leaders will then have the opportunity to prove to the country and the world that extreme socialist and Marxist policies are viable, practical and capable of succeeding in the modern world in a major corporation. Put up or shut up.

If such a board is successful that will be a great example to all, many jobs will be saved and a new dimension to business strategy will emerge. If it fails, well, SAA is in terminal decline anyway so the nation will have lost nothing.

Robert Stone
Linden

