Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Finish off SAA

The ANC did a great job in turning the national airline into a spaza shop

20 November 2019 - 14:17
A South African Airways Airbus 330 is shown on the tarmac at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg. Picture: 123RF/LEONARD ZHUKOVSKY
A South African Airways Airbus 330 is shown on the tarmac at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg. Picture: 123RF/LEONARD ZHUKOVSKY

The best thing that can happen to this country is for Irvin Jim and the National Union of Metalworkers of SA to finish what the ANC started. Please go ahead and destroy what is left of  SAA

The ANC and the Zuma government did a great job in turning the airline into a spaza shop. Grace Mugabe had the Zimbabwe central bank as her piggy bank. Dudu Myeni had SAA.

Dr Lucas Ntyintyane, Via e-mail 

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to busday@bdfm.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

SAA wants labour court to step in over crippling strike

Acting CEO Zuks Ramasia says demands relating to the current restructuring of SAA were not part of the initial dispute
National
1 day ago

Pravin Gordhan to meet unions to try to end SAA strike

SAA said on Monday international flights were on schedule but some domestic passengers would face more cancellations on Tuesday and Wednesday.
National
1 day ago

Most read

1.
GARETH VAN ONSELEN: Mmusi Maimane’s new ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
CHRIS GILMOUR: How to make the albatross that is ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
NATASHA MARRIAN: Why has Busisiwe Mkhwebane ...
Opinion
4.
Eskom’s Andre de Ruyter no stranger to struggling ...
Opinion
5.
EDITORIAL: Why the repo rate will stay unchanged
Opinion / Editorials

Related Articles

WATCH: Why SAA approached the labour court

National / Labour

Pravin Gordhan tells SAA strikers there is no more money

National

Strike-hit SAA to resume flights to six African nations

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.