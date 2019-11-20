LETTER: Finish off SAA

The best thing that can happen to this country is for Irvin Jim and the National Union of Metalworkers of SA to finish what the ANC started. Please go ahead and destroy what is left of SAA

The ANC and the Zuma government did a great job in turning the airline into a spaza shop. Grace Mugabe had the Zimbabwe central bank as her piggy bank. Dudu Myeni had SAA.

Dr Lucas Ntyintyane, Via e-mail

