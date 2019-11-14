Union to interdict SAA over more than 900 retrenchments

In yet another twist to the drama unfolding at SAA, the SA Transport and Allied Workers Union (Satawu) said on Thursday that it will interdict SAA’s plan to retrench more than 900 employees.

Satawu, which is not one of the recognised unions at SAA, is in a majority union coalition with Solidarity and the Aviation Union of Southern Africa (Ausa) at subsidiary SAA Technical (SAAT). However, it does have some members at SAA.

“The law says that the company must consult everyone on retrenchments, which SAA did not do. They went public without telling us,” said Satawu spokesperson Zanele Sabela.

Sabela said the union had been part of a meeting with SAA last Friday at which no mention was made of the restructuring, but which was suddenly announced on Monday.

The recognised unions at SAA — the National Union of Metalworkers (Numsa); the SA Cabin Crew Association (Sacaa) and the National Transport Movement (NTM) — have also raised objections to the way SAA sprang the retrenchments on them.