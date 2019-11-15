National

News Leader

WATCH: Numsa to go on strike at SAA, indefinitely

Business Day TV spoke to SAA board member Martin Kingston about what the strike means for SAA's turnaround strategy

15 November 2019 - 10:06 Business Day TV
Numsa members picketing at national carrier SAA. PICTURE: SUPPLIED
Numsa members picketing at national carrier SAA. PICTURE: SUPPLIED

Despite offering a revised wage increase, SAA may be in for some turbulence.

Numsa and Satawu have confirmed that they will be go ahead with an indefinite, planned strike on Friday. The unions also remain disgruntled about potential job cuts.

In the meantime, SAA board member Martin Kingston has said that the airline will not be able to withstand a strike. Business Day TV caught up with him to discuss just how much of a spanner in the works this is for a potential turnaround.

Or listen to the full audio:

Subscribe: iono.fm | SpotifyApple PodcastsPocket Casts | Player.fm 

SAA pilots join call for leadership overhaul

SAA, which is technically insolvent and struggling to raise working capital to fund operations, has an acting CEO and acting board chair
National
22 hours ago

LETTER: SAA a microcosm

What the government does about the airline could suggest what will happen to the country as a whole
Opinion
20 hours ago

SAA cannot withstand a strike, nonexecutive director Kingston says

Martin Kingston says that despite having received substantial support from the state in 2019, SAA needs more funding to continue operations
National
1 day ago

Revamp could save broke SAA R700m

The company is due to meet unions about its plan to offload 944 jobs
National
2 days ago

Union to interdict SAA over more than 900 retrenchments

A new wage offer is on the table, however, and if accepted, the damaging strike could be be averted
National
20 hours ago

Most read

1.
Petrol price increase likely in December, says AA
National
2.
WATCH: Numsa to go on strike at SAA, indefinitely
National
3.
SAA future under threat as workers embark on ...
National / Labour
4.
Bathabile Dlamini returns to help solve social ...
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.