WATCH: Numsa to go on strike at SAA, indefinitely

Despite offering a revised wage increase, SAA may be in for some turbulence.

Numsa and Satawu have confirmed that they will be go ahead with an indefinite, planned strike on Friday. The unions also remain disgruntled about potential job cuts.

In the meantime, SAA board member Martin Kingston has said that the airline will not be able to withstand a strike. Business Day TV caught up with him to discuss just how much of a spanner in the works this is for a potential turnaround.