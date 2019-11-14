National SAA pilots join call for leadership overhaul SAA, which is technically insolvent and struggling to raise working capital to fund operations, has an acting CEO and acting board chair BL PREMIUM

The SAA Pilots’ Association (Saapa) said on Thursday that is supported the call by trade unions for a leadership overhaul at SAA.

The National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) and the SA Cabin Crew Association (Sacca), which have given notice that they will strike from Friday, have also called for the replacement of the SAA board and the appointment of management with the ability to turn the airline around.