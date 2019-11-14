SAA pilots join call for leadership overhaul
SAA, which is technically insolvent and struggling to raise working capital to fund operations, has an acting CEO and acting board chair
14 November 2019 - 12:48
The SAA Pilots’ Association (Saapa) said on Thursday that is supported the call by trade unions for a leadership overhaul at SAA.
The National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) and the SA Cabin Crew Association (Sacca), which have given notice that they will strike from Friday, have also called for the replacement of the SAA board and the appointment of management with the ability to turn the airline around.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.