LETTER: Helen Zille can do it

No matter what the politically correct say about Helen Zille’s tweets, she is without doubt the most inspiring person in the DA.

She thought she was doing the right-best thing for the DA with Mamphela Ramphele and Mmusi Maimane, and she did it. So she was wrong on both. But she doesn’t go and hide, she comes back and offers to try to fix it.

What I love about Zille is she sees no colour, and that is the only way to judge a South African and the only way to show up the dreadful ANC racism that has re-emerged and got stronger since Thabo Mbeki’s time.

In 1959 I cast my first vote, and it was for the Progressive Party (the DA’s founding party) when their only winner was the redoubtable Helen Suzman. Zille is in the same class and deserves the chance to get the party straight.

Rob Sowry

Bryanston