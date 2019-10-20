Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Helen Zille can do it

20 October 2019 - 16:33
DA leader Mmusi Maimane and the newly elected federal chair Helen Zille embrace. Picture: THULANI MBELE
DA leader Mmusi Maimane and the newly elected federal chair Helen Zille embrace. Picture: THULANI MBELE

No matter what the politically correct say about Helen Zille’s tweets, she is without doubt the most inspiring person in the DA.

She thought she was doing the right-best thing for the DA with Mamphela Ramphele and Mmusi Maimane, and she did it. So she was wrong on both. But she doesn’t go and hide, she comes back and offers to try to fix it.

What I love about Zille is she sees no colour, and that is the only way to judge a South African and the only way to show up the dreadful ANC racism that has re-emerged and got stronger since Thabo Mbeki’s time.

In 1959 I cast my first vote, and it was for the Progressive Party (the DA’s founding party) when their only winner was the redoubtable Helen Suzman. Zille is in the same class and deserves the chance to get the party straight.

Rob Sowry
Bryanston

Helen Zille elected as DA federal council chair

Zille was elected on Sunday morning during a meeting of the DA's federal council
Politics
6 hours ago

EDITORIAL: Can the DA pull itself back from the brink?

If the party cannot heal its divisions it faces a future of factional strife, much like the ANC
Opinion
2 days ago

Pressure mounts on Mmusi Maimane after DA CEO resigns

A report by a review panel recommended that the party leader and CEO both resign
National
2 days ago

Most read

1.
What Jacob Zuma meant and why he was right about ...
Opinion
2.
JUSTICE MALALA: Why the corrupt vilify Gordhan
Opinion / Home & Abroad
3.
HILARY JOFFE: How Eskom keeps SA in the dark, ...
Opinion
4.
SIKONATHI MANTSHANTSHA: A train to nowhere driven ...
Opinion / Between the Chains
5.
GENEVIEVE QUINTAL: Dwindling support and no tears ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

PETER BRUCE: Divided DA is doomed unless it heals itself

Opinion / Columnists

The DA’s great divide

Features

LETTER: Helen Zille is the best person to rescue SA (and the DA) from crisis

Opinion / Letters

PETER BRUCE: How Helen Zille snared the Guptas

Opinion / Bruce's List

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.