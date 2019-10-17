Features The DA’s great divide The DA federal council meeting this weekend is likely to throw into sharp relief the fissures in the official opposition BL PREMIUM

The DA is on a slippery slope ahead of the 2021 election. The party is expected to go into the polls at best heavily divided or, at worse, on the back of a split.

An important meeting of the DA federal council — the body that runs the party and makes policy between congresses — takes place this weekend.