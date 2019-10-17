The DA’s great divide
The DA federal council meeting this weekend is likely to throw into sharp relief the fissures in the official opposition
17 October 2019 - 05:00
The DA is on a slippery slope ahead of the 2021 election. The party is expected to go into the polls at best heavily divided or, at worse, on the back of a split.
An important meeting of the DA federal council — the body that runs the party and makes policy between congresses — takes place this weekend.
