Helen Zille elected as DA federal council chair

Helen Zille has been elected as the DA’s federal council chair, which is arguably the most powerful position in the party.

Her return to the top leadership of the party came more than three years after she stepped down as leader of the DA, after which Mmusi Maimane was elected as leader. He is serving his second term.

Zille was elected on Sunday morning during a meeting of the DA’s federal council which took place on Saturday and Sunday in Johannesburg.

The former incumbent, James Selfe, stepped down from the position on Saturday, after announcing his resignation shortly after the general elections in May.

The meeting also received the report back from a review panel which was commissioned in the wake of the 2019 general elections in which the DA lost support for the first time.

It is understood that most speakers at the meeting on Saturday supported the party going to an early congress.